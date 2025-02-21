IPEF empowers student outcomes

In partnership with Indian Prairie School District 204 since 1988, the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation (IPEF) enriches education for students by supporting their academic, artistic, emotional, and physical needs. The foundation shares a vision where students achieve academic success through unique opportunities, and exposure to inspiring possibilities; where staff are able to develop their full teaching potential; and where the community works together in support of our school district.

IPEF sponsors over fifteen district-wide academic enrichment and wellness programs for District 204 students

They are proud to fund the district’s award-winning Fine Arts programs including our Holiday Concerts and the annual Fine Arts Festival, which is the largest one-day event in IPSD 204 and features art and musical performances from students in grades pre-K through 12. The foundation also supports STEM-related programs throughout the district such as robotics clubs, family math and science nights, and the Project Lead the Way curriculum for future engineers.

Student health and wellness is a growing area of need for District 204. IPEF funds mental health supports and free biennial cardiac screenings for all of our high school students. Additionally, the foundation is proud to support disadvantaged IPSD 204 families through the Kid Essentials program, where basic essentials including school supplies, food, and clothing are provided for over 6,000 homeless and low-income students.

Supporting District 204 teachers and staff is also a significant part of IPEF’s programming

Through its Teacher Innovation Grants program, the foundation selects and funds grants for projects that provide fresh concepts for creative teaching. Funding for these grants is then implemented within the classroom to provide academic enrichment and curricular enhancements for students. The foundation also supports the monthly A+ Award. Each month, a winner is chosen from student, parent, and community member recommendations and is recognized in a surprise ceremony for going above and beyond for their students. The Indian Prairie Educational Foundation is honored to be able to provide these and other support programs for IPSD204 staff and students.

How to support the IPEF

The Indian Prairie Educational Foundation’s Inspire: Explore IPEF Breakfast Fundraiser will take place on Tuesday, March 18th, at the beautiful White Eagle Golf Club. Guests will enjoy a vibrant morning of coffee and networking, followed by a full breakfast and an engaging presentation highlighting various impactful District 204 programs supported by the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation. Sponsorships and seats are on sale now.

Spotlight Guest: Trudie Ranson, Executive Director