IPEF supports student success across District 204

For nearly four decades, the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation has played a vital role in enhancing educational opportunities for students in Indian Prairie School District 204. Since its founding in 1988, IPEF has expanded far beyond its original mission of supporting fine arts programs, evolving into a comprehensive foundation that champions academic enrichment, student health and wellness, teacher innovation, and essential family support.

The mission of IPEF is straightforward and powerful: to enrich education for all students by supporting their academic, artistic, emotional, and physical needs. In partnership with IPSD 204, the foundation invests in programs that open doors to new experiences, stimulate creative thinking, and help eliminate barriers to student success. Over its history, IPEF has contributed more than $5.7 million in funding to district programs, impacting tens of thousands of students annually.

Celebrating and supporting the arts

Fine arts remain a cornerstone of IPEF’s mission. One of the foundation’s most visible initiatives is its annual Fine Arts Festival, a signature event that showcases student creativity from across District 204. The festival features eighty musical performances and over ten thousand student art pieces representing grades pre-K through 12. As one of the district’s largest single-day events, it brings families, educators, and community members together to celebrate student talent while highlighting the importance of arts education.

In addition to the festival, IPEF supports holiday concerts, performances, and visual art programs throughout the year, helping ensure that arts remain a vibrant part of the student experience.

Amplifying STEM and academic innovation

In addition to the arts, IPEF champions innovation in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The foundation supports robotics clubs, e-sports activities, and advanced coursework that fosters problem-solving and technical skills. Funding also reaches into classroom enrichment through Teacher Innovation Grants, which empower educators to design creative, hands-on learning experiences that might not otherwise be possible within standard district budgets. These grants have supported projects ranging from immersive genetics simulations to family math nights and student-led podcast productions.

Focusing on student health and wellness

Recognizing that student success extends far beyond academics, IPEF has made student health and wellness a priority. The foundation funds free biennial cardiac screenings for all IPSD 204 high school students, a program that has screened over forty-thousand young people over the years and identified many in need of medical follow-up. It also underwrites mental health resources, including counseling partnerships and district-wide wellness initiatives. These efforts reflect a deep commitment to ensuring that students are supported emotionally as well as educationally.

Meeting basic needs through kid essentials

One of IPEF’s fastest-growing areas of support is the Kid Essentials program, which provides critical assistance to low-income and homeless students and their families. Through this initiative, students receive school supplies, clothing, food, hygiene items, and help with transportation when needed. By addressing these basic needs, Kid Essentials helps remove barriers that can affect a student’s ability to focus, attend school, and succeed academically.

Recognizing teacher excellence and community engagement

IPEF also plays a role in uplifting educators and fostering a culture of excellence. The A+ Award celebrates outstanding teachers and staff, selected by students, parents, and community members for their exceptional dedication. Meanwhile, community fundraising events such as the annual Inspire Breakfast and their Team IPEF charity running team bring together local businesses, families, and civic leaders to support foundation initiatives and spotlight the collective investment in public education.

As the Indian Prairie Educational Foundation continues to grow, its impact resonates throughout the district by expanding opportunities, nurturing young minds, and strengthening the bond between schools and community. With a steadfast commitment to innovation and inclusiveness, IPEF remains a driving force for educational excellence in District 204.

Spotlight Guest: Trudie Ranson, Executive Director, and Tami Reid, Board Chair