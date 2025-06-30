Kisat Diabetes Organization turned loss into lifesaving action

The Kisat Diabetes Organization is changing lives across the Naperville area and beyond through free diabetes screenings, community education, and health empowerment.

Founded in 2017, the organization was created in memory of Dr. Nuzhat Chalisa’s father, who tragically passed away from diabetes complications, a personal loss that ignited her lifelong mission to prevent others from facing the same fate.

Kisat Diabetes Organization focuses on prevention, early detection, and education of diabetes

KDO is a non-profit health organization focused on diabetes prevention, early detection, and community education, especially among older adults, a rapidly growing at-risk group. Through free screenings, culturally sensitive counseling, and multilingual education programs, KDO brings health directly to those who need it most, meeting people where they are, whether at senior centers, adult day programs, schools, or cultural events.

“Diabetes doesn’t always show symptoms early on,” says Dr. Chalisa. “That’s why we go into communities and test people, because one screening can save a life.”

At one recent event at a senior facility, a young food server asked if he could be screened. His glucose was over 400. He felt fine but was in serious danger. Another woman at a Hispanic health fair had a glucose level over 500, completely unaware. Both were referred immediately for medical care. These moments are a powerful reminder of how early diabetes detection can change and even save lives.

Upcoming events to support the work of Kisat Diabetes Organization

One of KDO’s most engaging initiatives is the Annual Kisat Diabetes 5K Walk & Health Fair, returning this year on Sunday, July 13th at St. James Farm in Warrenville, IL. The event is open to the entire Naperville and surrounding suburban community.

Participants can expect free diabetes screenings, fun games for children, morning yoga, senior activities, wellness booths, question-and-answer sessions with healthcare professionals, and giveaways, making it a true family-friendly health event.

The future of Kisat Diabetes Organization

KDO also plans to expand in 2025 with more focus on expanding their outreach to the Greater Chicago area, offering focused screening programs and support groups for older adults, and mobile screening units to reach underserved populations.

In addition to her work in community outreach, Dr. Nuzhat Chalisa is the author of the impactful book, “Diabetes Beyond Numbers.”

“Diabetes Beyond Numbers” is written for anyone who has been diagnosed with diabetes, cares for someone with the disease, or simply wants to better understand how to take control of their health. The book reflects Dr. Chalisa’s philosophy: managing diabetes isn’t just about lab results, it’s about living a full, healthy, and meaningful life.

Spotlight Guest: Dr. Nuzhat Chalisa, MD, Founder & President