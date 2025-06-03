Little Friends celebrates 60 years serving those with intellectual and developmental disabilities

Little Friends is an organization that serves children, adults, and their families dealing with intellectual/developmental disabilities, social & emotional challenges, autism, and, recently, with the merger with the Illinois Independent Living Center, individuals with physical disabilities.

As an organization, its work begins with children as young as three and continues through the end of life for adults. Little Friends is celebrating its 60th year in existence as an organization serving predominantly Naperville and other communities in the Chicagoland area.

Founded to help children

In 1965, Dottee Krejci met with a group of parents whose children faced challenges that the public school system could not adequately address. Recognizing the need for a supportive environment, Dottee initiated a program to assist these children, inspired by a mother’s endearing nickname for her son, “little friend,” which later became the agency’s name.

Over the years, Little Friends has transformed into a comprehensive human services agency, providing a range of programs, including educational programming, community day services, employment services, community-based residential opportunities, and the Little Friends Center for Autism.

The future of Little Friends is whole-person care

“What can we do that can make an individual’s life better, make the lives of the families that we provide support for better,” asked Little Friends President and CEO Mike Briggs.

Briggs then mentioned some key initiatives going forward including healthy eating habits, medical clinic, dental clinic, and even a hair salon that focuses on individuals with special needs.

“When we talk to parents and we ask, what are the most challenging things that they have to deal with? One of the things that we find is that the experience that they hate the most is going to the doctor, going to the dentist, or going to get a haircut,” said Briggs.

Spotlight Guest: Mike Briggs, President/CEO