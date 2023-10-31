Lizzy’s Fund gives senior dogs a chance to thrive

Lizzy’s Fund, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, is dedicated to making a meaningful impact in the lives of senior dogs residing in shelters and rescues. Since its establishment in 2012, the nonprofit has unwaveringly committed itself to supporting these aging canine companions.

Paw-sitive purpose

Lizzy’s Fund’s primary mission revolves around providing unwavering care to senior dogs, with the ultimate goal of restoring their health and, more significantly, finding them forever homes. This mission is realized through the organization’s financial support for a range of vital services, including:

Veterinary care : The organization covers the costs of medical treatments and necessary surgeries to ensure senior dogs receive the care and attention they deserve.

Dental care : Acknowledging the importance of dental health to a dog's overall well-being, Lizzy's Fund addresses dental issues to maintain radiant smiles.

Grooming : The organization offers grooming services to ensure that senior dogs are healthy but also comfortable and well-groomed.

Medications : Lizzy's Fund recognizes the significance of managing various health conditions and, therefore, covers the costs of essential medicines.

: Lizzy’s Fund recognizes the significance of managing various health conditions and, therefore, covers the costs of essential medicines. Integrative Alternative care: Exploring holistic and alternative treatments, the organization enhances the quality of life for senior dogs.

Supporting senior dogs

Since its inception, Lizzy’s Fund has made a significant difference in the lives of over 500 senior dogs. The organization has been a beacon of hope for these animals, providing the necessary care and support to guide them toward a brighter future.

Supporting Lizzy’s Fund

Prospective donors are presented with the opportunity to support Lizzy’s Fund’s mission through various funds:

General Fund : This fund plays a pivotal role in sustaining day-to-day operations and supporting the general care of senior dogs under the organization’s guardianship.

Brody Memorial Fund : Paying homage to the memory of a special dog, potentially named Brody, this fund is designed to offer unique care to those in need.

: Paying homage to the memory of a special dog, potentially named Brody, this fund is designed to offer unique care to those in need. Lizzy Care (Hospice Program): The Lizzy Care program provides hospice care for senior dogs, ensuring their comfort and quality of life during their final days.

Lizzy’s Fund is fully committed to the welfare of senior dogs, and they believe in providing them with a second chance at happiness. This endeavor is made possible through the generosity and support of compassionate individuals. They invite all to join their mission to make each day better for senior dogs and help them find the forever homes they so dearly long for.

Spotlight welcomed Lizzy’s Fund representatives, Bernie Slupik, Executive Director, volunteer Gail Diedrichsen, and senior dogs, Pixie and Ginger.