Loving Luca Foundation uplifts children and families after a genetic condition diagnosis

The Loving Luca Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children and families affected by genetic conditions and unique needs through awareness, inclusion, and compassion. It is inspired by Luca, the firstborn son of the founder Marlana Miceli, and his journey with Partial Trisomy 13, autism, and epilepsy.

“Luca is so cool. He is such a loving little kid,” said Miceli.

The foundation works to uplift families, promote acceptance of all abilities, and to host events where every child can be themselves. Through community partnerships, family support initiatives, and advocacy, Loving Luca Foundation strives to create a more inclusive world while offering hope and tangible help to those navigating complex medical and developmental challenges.

Providing space for families to connect

Loving Luca Foundation organizes a variety of events and fundraisers annually. Events include ice cream socials, adaptive meet-ups, pool parties, holiday celebrations like the annual For the Love of Christmas party, golf fundraisers, and other community activities.

“Families are able to come, and they’re able to bring their whole entire family, their siblings, everything, and they’re able to have these events and have a place where they all feel welcome, not judged. And their kids can be who they’re meant to be,” said Miceli.

These events help foster connection, generate resources for families, and highlight the foundation’s mission of love and inclusion for all children.

Tote bags for families who receive a diagnosis of a genetic disorder

Loving Luca Foundation began with a partnership with Lurie Children’s Hospital, providing care bags to families who received a genetic condition diagnosis for a child.

“We decided our first step would be to create these comfort totes that would be given to children who are newly diagnosed with genetic disorders,” said Miceli. “They had blankets and stuffed animals, pacifiers because most of them are babies when they’re diagnosed at the very beginning, and just little things like that. And then information for families about the journey that they could expect.”

The foundation also partners with Advocate Children’s Hospital in Chicago to distribute the tote bags.

Spotlight Guest: Marlana Miceli, Founder