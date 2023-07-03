Martin Avenue Apartments improves the lives of local seniors

Naperville Elderly Homes, Inc. (NEH) is the non-profit organization that owns Martin Avenue Apartments, an independent senior living community located near downtown Naperville. NEH is dedicated to improving the lives of lower-income seniors and disabled individuals by providing them with affordable homes, fulfilling lifestyles, and reliable community resources.

Martin Avenue Apartments & amenities

Martin Avenue Apartments offers high-quality living spaces, programs, and services to over 200 residents. The community features various amenities designed to enhance the residents’ quality of life, including a bistro with a solarium, a computer lab, a fitness room, a movie theatre, and a community bus for transportation purposes.

To promote social engagement and create a vibrant community, they organize a wide range of activities. These activities include clubs, game nights, bingo, musical performances, and holiday parties, ensuring that residents have opportunities for entertainment and connection with their neighbors.

Supporting the mission of Naperville Elderly Homes

NEH sustains its programs and services through various means, including donations, grants, sponsorships, and partnerships with community organizations. These funding sources enable NEH to offer valuable programs such as health and wellness education, affordable dental care, fitness classes, and community care services.

If you are interested in learning more about the apartments or scheduling a tour, you can visit their website. Their website also provides additional information about the community, its amenities, programs, and how to get involved or support NEH’s mission.

Spotlight welcomed Mary Kerbs, Executive Director of Naperville Elderly Homes (NEF)/Martin Avenue Apartments and John Schillerstrom, President of the NEH Board of Directors.