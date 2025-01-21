Meet the new CEO and President of SamaraCare, Michael Bradburn

Michael Bradburn took on the role of CEO and President of SamaraCare on January 1, 2025. A Licensed Clinical Social Worker, he previously served as Executive Director.

“The idea of being able to help people who are at various points in their lives, who are struggling to some degree and need support, whether it’s psychiatry, whether it’s counseling, whether it’s parenting skills, and looking at the impact we can really make in the community, ” said Bradburn.

SamaraCare fosters emotional, relational, and spiritual well-being through access to affordable life-changing care

Founded over 53 years ago, SamaraCare is a non-profit mental health organization offering counseling, and autism and psychiatric services to diverse clients from varied financial backgrounds. They embrace a holistic approach that integrates physical, mental, and spiritual forms of well-being for optimum results.

SaramaraCare believes the cost of mental health services should not be a barrier to accessing high-quality care when you need it, and they are one of the largest mental health providers in northeastern Illinois, serving six counties. They see clients in offices in Naperville, Wheaton, Lisle, Evanston, Wilmette, and Winnetka.

SamaraCare services

Whether you’re facing a specific concern or just want more out of life, there’s no better way to overcome life’s challenges than with support from professional help. SamaraCare provides in-person and online counseling (telehealth), psychiatric care and autism services. All of their clients’ mental health needs can be addressed within one organization. They work with children, adolescents, adults, seniors, couples, families, first responders, LGBTQ+, trauma/sexual assault survivors, veterans, those on the autism spectrum, and everyone who asks for help.

Counseling: Through confidential and non-judgmental counseling, you can improve your coping skills and claim a more rewarding and satisfying life. Their specialty areas include stress, anxiety, depression, grief, marital and family conflict, life transitions, substance misuse, trauma recovery, and many other challenges. They are uniquely qualified to provide spiritual counseling and spiritual direction for those interested in this option.

Psychiatric Care: These services address mental health disorders including depression, anxiety, bipolar, and other psychiatric issues. Their psychiatrists are medical doctors who understand the psychological, physical, and social components of well-being along with the links between them. They also have a highly experienced Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner who accepts a variety of insurance providers, including Medicare. Psychiatrists and our Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner may use medication management to help clients regain a level of functioning they were unable to achieve with counseling alone.

Autism: Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave. SamaraCare has an expert team with significant experience working with children and young adults with ASD. Services include psychiatric diagnosis and medical management, counseling, groups, training, and school consultations. They prioritize support for families including therapy for parents and siblings.

Reduced Cost Care: SamaraCare wants everyone to have access to affordable high-quality care regardless of their insurance status or financial circumstances. That’s why they created the Mental Health Access Program which provides reduced-cost care to the uninsured, under-insured, and those facing financial hardship. The reduced fees are established using a sliding fee scale based on household size and income. SamaraCare fundraises in order to spend about $500,000 annually on fee subsidies.

Community Educational Wellness Programming: To continue to increase community understanding and lessen the stigma associated with mental health concerns, they offer both in-person and virtual customized mental health/wellness presentations and workshops. This programming provides an opportunity for participants to learn and practice practical skills that can help them in their daily lives. These workshops are offered to schools, service clubs, congregations, local organizations, and all interested groups. Annually, SamaraCare offers two Exploring Grief Groups (at no cost to attendees), facilitated by experienced therapists.

Spotlight Guest: Michael Bradburn, CEO & President