Metropolitan Family Services DuPage celebrates 95 years of serving the community

For almost a century, Metropolitan Family Services DuPage has held its mission of strengthening communities across DuPage County through comprehensive support services for individuals and families. Earlier this month, the organization celebrated its 95th anniversary, and the commitment to empower clients toward self-sufficiency remains stronger than ever.

“Our main objective is to provide services that guide clients towards self-sufficiency,” explains Lisa Horne, Executive Director of MFS DuPage. “We are all here because we want to strengthen our communities and support the residents of DuPage County.”

In addition to the behavioral health and early learning services, MFS DuPage is the only comprehensive domestic violence service provider in DuPage County.

A new initiative with the Open Access Walk-In Clinic

The organization’s newest initiative, the Open Access Walk-In Clinic in Lisle Township, speaks to the need for accessibility. “Our Open Access Clinic embodies the crux of Metropolitan Family Services, opening our doors to anyone seeking help,” Horne emphasizes. The clinic was created in response to a waitlist of over 300 individuals seeking behavioral health services.

Metropolitan Family Services DuPage serves a wide range of community needs

Cara Siebert, Program Director for Behavioral Health Programming, notes significant shifts in community needs. “We have noticed that COVID has had a major impact on emotional wellness across all ages,” she explains. This realization pushed MFS DuPage to adopt a team-based approach for its behavioral health services.

“Instead of just serving youth sent by their parents, we are also working with the parents,” Siebert adds. “With conversations around mental health being normalized on social media and in schools, clients want more than just talk therapy, but also expressive therapies.”

Despite progress, challenges remain. “While there seems to be more acceptance in receiving mental health services, the stigma remains that something is wrong with you if you need extra support,” Siebert notes. “We’re working to make mental health care just as important and normal as physical health care.”

Spotlight Guests: Lisa Horne, Executive Director, and Cara Siebert, Program Director for Behavioral Health Programming