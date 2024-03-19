NAMI DuPage improves the quality of life for individuals with mental illness

For the past 39 years, NAMI DuPage has helped hundreds of thousands of area residents navigate the journey of mental illness through support, education and advocacy. Serving not only individuals with mental illness, but also their families, NAMI DuPage offers a wide range of free support services, educational classes and workshops, including providing mental health education to more than 15,000 elementary, middle and high school students every year.

NAMI DuPage is a fiscally independent affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, the largest grassroots mental health organization in the United States.

Rising needs for mental illness support

The NAMI model offers support by people with lived experience who have been specially trained to work as peer specialists or recovery support specialists, and certified recovery support specialists. Since the pandemic, NAMI DuPage support groups for individuals with mental illness have increased by 300%, and our Living Room program usage has risen 100%. To meet the increased need for peer support services, NAMI DuPage has expanded its peer training program and is collaborating with area colleges to train interns enrolled in their Certified Recovery Support Specialist programs.

What to do if immediate help is needed for a mental health crisis

If you or a loved one are experiencing mental health-related distress — including thoughts of suicide and depression, anxiety or other panic disorders, substance abuse crisis, danger of physical injury, or any other kind of emotional distress — dial “988” to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24/7.

The DuPage County Crisis Intervention Unit is a mental health support system that deals with mental health emergencies 24/7. Individuals in need can contact the Crisis Intervention Unit anytime and schedule a phone or in-person interview. The Crisis Residential (Respite) program has beds available for short-term crisis stabilization if necessary.

You can reach the Crisis Center at (630) 627-1700 or visit their website.