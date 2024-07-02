Naper Settlement holds the story of the Naperville community

Naper Settlement is an award-winning outdoor history museum located in downtown Naperville. Established in 1969, the museum offers visitors a glimpse into Naperville’s rich history while providing educational activities, workshops, and events for people of all ages. Step back in time to watch living history demonstrations, visit the Playscape & Splash Pad, enjoy Pine Craig Mansion tours and more.

Celebrating the 150th Anniversary of the Naperville Fire Department

This year, Naper Settlement commemorates the Naperville Fire Department’s 150th anniversary with the new sitewide exhibit on view through December, “A Strong Back and A Strong Mind: 150 Years of the Naperville Fire Department.” This exhibit highlights the evolution of the Naperville Fire Department through the lens of the diverse set of skills, abilities, and equipment the department utilizes in service to the community. The exhibit recognizes the courage and physical demands while shining a spotlight on the bank of knowledge firefighters must have. Artifacts, archival materials, and oral histories from Naper Settlement’s collection and loans from retired firefighters are featured.

New welcome center is now open

In April, Naper Settlement opened the Birck Family Innovation Gateway, a new welcome center serving a critical role in welcoming visitors to the museum, including 35,000 school children that visit each year. The building provides an improved site entrance that is accessible to people of all abilities, and it also includes a rental space available for wedding receptions, meetings, and workshops. Upon entry, visitors will enjoy the new Looking Back is Looking Forward film. With the building now open, Naper Settlement staff are currently working on developing the building’s digital experience that will encourage visitors to self-curate their own history journey. It will be a repository for files, photos, and more.

Fun events for the whole family

Naper Settlement is hosting a variety of special events this year, from high-energy Naper Nights concerts to Halloween-themed events in the fall. The museum will also host a new Farmers Market on Tuesdays from 3-7 PM from June 25 to September 17. The Farmers Market offers an assortment of goods from coffee to candles, plus fresh produce, honey, and more. The event includes live music from local bluegrass and country singers, as well as agriculture-based classes that will educate and inspire you.

Guest: Rena Tamayo-Calabrese, President & CEO – Naper Settlement