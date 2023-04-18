Naperville Area Humane Society provides a better future

The Naperville Area Humane Society (NAHS) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit limited admission animal shelter for dog and cat adoption, foster care, and owner surrenders serving the western suburbs of Chicago, Illinois.

In 1979, a group of caring citizens dedicated themselves to helping homeless companion animals in their community and created the Naperville Humane Society by fostering animals in their homes until permanent homes could be found. Wishing to serve more people and animals, this group solicited the financial support of the community and built a 3,550 square foot shelter in 1988. After 43 years and more than 20,000 animals served, the Board of Directors changed the name of the organization to more accurately reflect the population we serve. In January of 2005 the name was officially changed to Naperville Area Humane Society.

They provide services to over 700 hundred animals each year, which they are only able to do with the incredible help of volunteers and supporters. There are numerous ways to get involved ranging from becoming a foster family to volunteering at the shelter. Visit NAHS for more information on how you can help further their mission and to help give every animal “a better home, a better life, a better future.”

Dream Vacation raffle drawing

The Naperville Area Humane Society invites you to participate in their Dream Vacation raffle that saves animal lives! The prizes include three separate raffles;

Vacation Abroad (choose between Greece, France, & Thailand), Discover USA (choose between Hawaii, Disneyworld, or Breckenridge) Adventure Awaits (choose between Napa Valley, St. Barths, or attend the AMA or CMA) each with a 1 in 500 chance to win your choice of a dream vacation!

Each raffle has a 1 in 500 chance to win your choice of a dream vacation! To lean more about their Dream Vacation Raffle and to purchase tickets that will help save the lives of homeless pets please go to their website.

Naperville Area Humane Society volunteer opportunities

The Naperville Area Humane Society relies on dedicated volunteers to help achieve its mission to promote the humane treatment of companion animals and create lasting human-animal bonds. NAHS offers a variety of ways to get involved and support the homeless animals in their care.

Spotlight welcomed the Naperville Area Humane Society’s Chris Cash, President of the Board of Directors and Jenn Smiley, Development & Outreach Director.