Naperville Garden Club Grows Through Love & Learning

The Naperville Garden Club is celebrating 93 years! The Club was founded in 1927 as a special interest group of the Naperville Woman’s Club; The Naperville Garden Club, Inc. is an active member of their parent organizations: National Garden Clubs, Inc., Central Region Garden Clubs, Inc., and The Garden Clubs of Illinois, Inc. a. 93 years!

Naperville Garden Club’s Mission

The mission of the Naperville Garden Club is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening among amateurs; to encourage civic interest; to provide scholarships to those students pursuing degrees in the “green” industry as horticulture, landscape design, conservation, environmental law to name a few; to enhance the environment where we live by donating trees, plants, and service to beautify public buildings or other public spaces.

60 Years of Cup of Cheer

Their major fund-raising annual event, Cup of Cheer, is going on it’s 60th year. Cup Of Cheer includes a tour of four holiday decorated homes in Naperville, a holiday market that includes unique holiday gifts, and holiday tea, coffee, and cookies. Also, a special cup and saucer or mug is selected each year that is also given to each ticket holder.

Naperville Garden Club Gives Back

Since the 1980s, the Club has funded over $300,000 in scholarship awards to local students. These students are pursuing degrees in conservation, environmental sciences, landscaping, and horticulture fields. The Blue Star Marker/garden in Burlington Park was donated by the Club to honor all men and women in the United States Armed Services. Trees are donated each Arbor Day to the Naperville Park District for planting in the park system.

Monthly meetings (Sept. to May) include Club business and informational programs such as presentation of new plants/landscaping for the season, floral design instruction, latest on conservation efforts locally, care of birds, bees, and butterflies in their gardens, or recycling news.

If you are interested in becoming a member, contact them — they are fun as well as dedicated!

Spotlight Guest

Diane Greenawalt, President

Deb Tritt, Corresponding Secretary & Tea Chairwoman of Cup of Cheer

