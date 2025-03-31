Naperville Municipal Band shares the joy of music

The Naperville Municipal Band has been serving and entertaining the people of Naperville and the surrounding suburbs in Central Park for over 150 years. The band has grown from a group of dedicated musicians, whose vision brought them together in 1859, to its current 70+ member roster.

The band performs year-round including four indoor concerts, two parades, and concerts in Central Park every Thursday evening from June to mid-August each summer. The Band is very proud to support our Veterans by performing on Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and the 9/11 Ceremony. Lifelong musicianship is on display at every concert. When you look on stage, you will see musicians ranging in age from 14 to 92 years young coming together to create musical memories for our wonderful audiences.

The Naperville Municipal Band holds summer concerts

A typical Thursday night in the summer finds Central Park in Naperville packed with fans of all ages listening and enjoying the Naperville Municipal Band concert. Each weekly concert has a theme and includes a wide variety of familiar musical selections that will entertain the entire family. The concerts start at 7:30 pm in Naperville’s Central Park and all concerts are free and no tickets are needed. Park benches are provided, but feel free to bring your own chair.

It’s also quite common for concert-goers to come early and bring a picnic supper to enjoy in the park. And of course, all concert-goers of all ages are invited to tap their toes, dance in the grass, and simply enjoy a summer evening of quality music and fun.

Big Band Music in Central Park

The Naperville Municipal Big Band was established in the summer of 2004. The band came about as the result of a suggestion that a big band concert could be added to the summer concert series in Central Park. The original director Ken Kalina had a very successful career in ballroom bands in the 1940s, and 50s. He was the perfect choice to program the concert and lead the band, which he did for the next seven years. That first concert was a huge success. The big band became a regular part of the concerts in the park shortly thereafter. The members are made up of Municipal Band members and other community musicians. All with a love of big band music.

