Naperville Woman’s Club builds friendship and helps the community

The Naperville Woman’s Club was founded as a literary club on March 1, 1897, by 19 women whose goal was to help members assume a role outside of their homes and churches, a bold undertaking in the 19th century. Over these 128 years, the Naperville Women’s Club’s main focus is to support the arts, library, and education.

In 1897, the women’s club laid the cornerstone for the Nicholas library and finished and furnished a room on the second floor. During that summer, members participated in a canvass to provide books for the shelves.

Naperville Women’s Club focuses on art, education, and community service

NWC is a talented group of women looking to continue purposeful lives with backgrounds in finance, education, marketing, the military, and many other diverse fields. They are dedicated to giving back to the community in an environment that builds friendships.

For more than 40 years, NWC has hosted an annual young adult art competition for Naperville area high school students in grades 9-12, whether home-schooled, private school, or in any of the Naperville public high schools. This event recognizes the phenomenal talents of these young adults.

In June, they host a Fine Art and Artisan Fair, which will this year celebrate its 65th anniversary – this event has occurred continuously with the exception of 2020, when it was canceled due to the pandemic.

Philanthropic fundraising allows the club to finance scholarships for area high schools, College of DuPage, and North Central College students. Members also participate in local service projects that benefit the community.

Landmark clubhouse celebrates 100 years with the Naperville Woman’s Club

Many people may recognize the building at 14 South Washington Street. It’s the church-like structure with a purple door. This building was purchased in February of 1925, and this year our club celebrated 100 years of ownership. Members posed for a picture recreating a snapshot taken on the front steps. This building, or clubhouse as members call it, was designated a Naperville Landmark by city ordinance on June 21, 2011.

Spotlight Guest: Susan Paral, Communications Chair