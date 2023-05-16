Naperville Woman’s Club focuses on the community

Seven generations of admirable women have given their time & talents to sustain the mission of the Naperville Woman’s Club (NWC) of improving the community through volunteer service. The Club focuses its philanthropic and service activities on Art, Education, and Community Service.
Naperville Woman’s Club holds 63rd Fine Art & Artisan Fair
The Fine Art & Artisan Fair is Illinois’s longest continuously operating art fair. Art Fair guests can enjoy chamber music and a variety of food and drinks while appreciating the artists works displayed at Naper Settlement in Downtown Naperville.
Naperville art contest for students
The Naperville Woman’s Club’s annual Young Adult Art Contest recognizes the artistic talents of area high school students. Several scholarships are granted each year. The contest is open to all students 9-12th grade living in Naperville Districts 203 & 204.
The Club gives back
Fundraisers and collection events support the club’s donation initiatives to local organizations that provide services and programs in the three focus areas (art, education, and community service). Club members also participate in local service projects that benefit the community. During the 2023-2024 club year, NWC donated a total of $32,993 to area charitable organizations.
Spotlight welcomed the Naperville Woman’s Club’s Nancy de la Hoz, President and Melody Coleman, Historian.