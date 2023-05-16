Naperville Woman’s Club focuses on the community

Seven generations of admirable women have given their time & talents to sustain the mission of the Naperville Woman’s Club (NWC) of improving the community through volunteer service. The Club focuses its philanthropic and service activities on Art, Education, and Community Service.

Naperville Woman’s Club holds 63rd Fine Art & Artisan Fair

The Fine Art & Artisan Fair is Illinois’s longest continuously operating art fair. Art Fair guests can enjoy chamber music and a variety of food and drinks while appreciating the artists works displayed at Naper Settlement in Downtown Naperville.

The mural consist of a painting broken down into 216 8″x 8″ sections for vi sitors to paint from a sample. Each completed section will then be attached to a frame and the painting comes to life. This year's selected painting "Chase the Dream" was created by Haitian artist Gregory Frederic. The inspiration for the piece came from the emotions he felt through music, human form, injustices and people he meets. He describes his work as modern eclectic with a bit of surrealistic cubism. NWC Fine Art & Artisan Fair attendees are invited to demonstrate their own artistic prowess in an inter-active community mural project.

Naperville art contest for students

The Naperville Woman’s Club’s annual Young Adult Art Contest recognizes the artistic talents of area high school students. Several scholarships are granted each year. The contest is open to all students 9-12th grade living in Naperville Districts 203 & 204.

The Club gives back

Fundraisers and collection events support the club’s donation initiatives to local organizations that provide services and programs in the three focus areas (art, education, and community service). Club members also participate in local service projects that benefit the community. During the 2023-2024 club year, NWC donated a total of $32,993 to area charitable organizations.

Spotlight welcomed the Naperville Woman’s Club’s Nancy de la Hoz, President and Melody Coleman, Historian.