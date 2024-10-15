Naperville Youth Symphony Orchestra believes in the power of music

The Naperville Youth Symphony Orchestra (NYSO) is made up of approximately 165 students participating in 2 symphony orchestras (“Encore” and “Philharmonia”), and several chamber music ensembles including a brass choir, flute choir, string ensemble (“Una Corda”), and percussion ensembles.

Students range in age from grades 5-12 and come from the Naperville schools and other surrounding suburban schools. The student musicians proudly represent their school’s instrumental music programs, and nearly all students study their instruments with a private music instructor as well. All students who want to become a part of NYSO must submit an audition to be considered for membership.

The Naperville Youth Symphony Orchestra performs at the beautiful Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville

Upcoming concerts for NYSO:

Fall Concert: November 23, 2024 at 7:30 pm

Winter Concert: February 23, 2025 at 3:30 pm

Spring Concert: May 23, 2025 at 7:30 pm

The power of music to inspire

The Naperville Youth Symphony Orchestra believes in the intrinsic and progressive power of the art of music to inspire not only musicians but also the people and communities that surround them. Music circumvents all boundaries and serves as a catalyst to bridge differences.

It is the mission of NYSO to serve young musicians by providing innovative classical training and exposure to varying musical genres culminating in high-level performances to thrill both performer and audience. They are committed to instilling standards of excellence while providing an atmosphere of racial, cultural, and socio-economic inclusiveness.

Music is an experience for the young and mature musician in correlation with the audience alike; Naperville Youth Symphony Orchestra strives to commit this art not only for the present generation experience but for the future generation as well.

Spotlight Guests: Kimberlie Richter, Artistic Director and Conductor & Steve Klaus, Operations Coordinator