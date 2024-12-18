NCTV17 connects Naperville through community stories

NCTV17 continues to play a vital role in Naperville, delivering programs that inform, connect, and celebrate the community. Board members Karyn Charvat and Melvin Kim recently shared their perspectives on the station’s contributions, from local news coverage to high school sports programming to amplifying the voices of Naperville’s residents.

Hyperlocal news that matters

Naperville News 17 is NCTV17’s flagship program, keeping residents up to date on the topics that directly impact their daily lives. From city government updates to school developments and community events, the NCTV17 news team covers hyperlocal stories that larger media outlets often overlook.

“We’re able to highlight what’s happening right here in our own backyard,” said Charvat. “That kind of coverage builds an informed, connected community.”

Celebrating Naperville’s sports culture

NCTV17’s Naperville Sports Weekly (NSW) goes beyond game highlights and focuses on the stories of student-athletes, teams, and coaches. The program showcases the dedication, effort, and heart that make youth sports a unifying force in the community.

“Sports have a way of bringing people together,” noted Kim. “Through NSW, we’re able to share those moments that unite our community and foster a sense of pride.”

Beyond news and sports

In addition to news and sports, NCTV17 offers lifestyle programming and special event coverage that reflect Naperville’s diverse and vibrant community. From spotlighting local businesses to covering charitable initiatives, the station tells the stories that make Naperville unique.

“It’s not just about broadcasting—it’s about storytelling,” added Charvat. “We’re giving a voice to the people and organizations that make Naperville special.”

A community asset built on support

As a nonprofit organization, NCTV17 relies on the support of local businesses, donors, and community members to continue its mission. Both board members emphasized the importance of investing in the station to ensure its future success.

“NCTV17 isn’t just a station—it’s a part of what makes Naperville home,” said Kim. “It strengthens the bonds between neighbors and keeps us all connected.”

NCTV17 serves as more than just a media outlet; it’s a hub for connection, pride, and storytelling. Whether informing the public, celebrating local achievements, or spotlighting the unique fabric of Naperville, the station remains an essential resource for the community.

Spotlight Guests: Melvin Kim, Board of Directors & Karyn Charvat, Board of Directors