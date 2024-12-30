NEST aims for a greener future in Naperville

The Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force (NEST) is a group of concerned citizens working to enhance environmental sustainability by pursuing a climate action plan that keeps Naperville at the forefront of sustainability and climate action.

The group submitted the Sustainable Naperville 2036 report to the City, which was approved by the City Council in the summer of 2021. NEST is an all-volunteer organization with a number of committees: Energy, Waste, Transportation, Natural Resources, Buildings & Development, Community Engagement, City Engagement, School District Engagement, Operations, and Youth. Each month NEST hosts community educational programming with speakers on various sustainability topics.

The scope of work for NEST

Educating Naperville citizens about environmental issues and their impact is a core initiative of NEST. Community awareness, understanding, and consensus about environmental issues are critical to pass policies and work with elected officials who have the goal of ending pollution, fighting climate change, and creating a more sustainable environment for Naperville. NEST also works to educate individuals and advise organizations so they can take action to lower their own climate and environmental impact.

What are the goals for NEST?

Align with other governments and scientific consensus to reduce Naperville’s carbon pollution by 50% (from 2005 levels) by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050

Transition to clean electricity

Energy-efficient buildings

Building electrification

Electric vehicle infrastructure

Safe and connected bike and pedestrian infrastructure

Waste reduction, composting, and recycling

Cultivate native landscapes and trees

Priorities for 2025

Work with the Naperville city government to generate a Carbon Action Plan

Support an alternative to a coal-based electricity contract

Encourage installation of solar panels and implementation of energy efficiency measures for government, commercial, and residential buildings

Support an Active Mobility plan that improves safety and connectedness for cyclists and pedestrians

Pursue a city-wide electric vehicle charging infrastructure

Expand energy efficiency incentives available through the Renewable Energy Program

Spotlight Guest: Fernando Arriola, Community Engagement Chair