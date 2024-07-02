New name, same mission at Three Fires Council, Scouting America

For more than 100 years, Scouting America programs have instilled in youth the values found in the Scout Oath and Scout Law. Today, these values are just as relevant in helping youth grow to their full potential as they were in 1910. Scouting helps youth develop academic skills, self-confidence, ethics, leadership skills, and citizenship skills that influence their adult lives.

The importance of Scouting programs

“98% of our alumni say that scouting positively impacted their lives,” says Ron Wentzell, Scout Executive and CEO of Three Fires Council. “It gave them an edge over their friends and colleagues to prepare them to be better citizens, better employees, better parents, and what we call the scouting edge.”

Scouting America provides youth with programs and activities that allow them to:

Try new things

Provide service to others

Build self-confidence

Reinforce ethical standards

Join Scouting America in three easy steps

Becoming a scout is easy. The first step is to find your nearest scouting location. Then fill out an online application. Finally, download the My Scouting app to be ready to go.

Three Fires Council serves nearly 8,000 youth in Illinois across:

DeKalb County

DuPage County

Kane County

Kendall County

Portions of Cook & Will Counties

Guest: Ron Wentzell, Scout Executive/CEO – Three Fires Council, Scouting America