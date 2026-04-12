Parents Alliance Employment Project helps individuals with disabilities find employment

Parents Alliance Employment Project has been creating pathways to meaningful employment for individuals with disabilities since 1982, when a group of dedicated parents came together with one shared belief: everyone deserves the opportunity to work, contribute, and succeed. What began as a parent-led effort to improve employment opportunities has grown into a respected nonprofit organization providing employment services, workforce development programs, and career support across DuPage County and surrounding communities.

As the demand for inclusive employment continues to grow, PAEP expands its services to meet individuals where they are, helping them reach long-term career goals and achieve independence.

Employment services that lead to real jobs

PAEP provides individualized employment services for students and adults with disabilities, helping participants build job readiness skills and achieve competitive, integrated employment. Services are person-centered and designed to promote independence and long-term career success.

PAEP services include:

Job Development and Job Placement

Resume and Interview Preparation

Workplace Readiness Training

Community-Based Job Coaching & Support

Employment Retention and Ongoing Support

Employer Partnerships and Inclusive Hiring Support

PAEP’s signature program, Inspired by Ability, supports individuals with disabilities as they explore career interests, develop employability skills, and prepare for employment. Through hands-on experiences, personalized coaching, and goal planning, Inspired by Ability empowers participants to grow in independence and build the confidence needed to succeed in the workplace and the community.

Project SEARCH: school-to-work transition success

Parents Alliance Employment Project is proud to support three Project SEARCH programs, a nationally recognized school-to-work transition program that helps young adults with disabilities gain real work experience through business internships. Participants complete structured job rotations, receive skills training, and develop workplace independence while working alongside employer partners. PAEP serves as the supportive employment agency for Project SEARCH participants, providing job coaching and employment support to help interns transition into permanent employment.

Summer camps and career exploration programs

PAEP offers innovative summer programs that introduce participants to career pathways and build job skills in a supportive environment. These include the Packing Empowerment Camp, which focuses on manufacturing and warehouse careers through hands-on training, job shadowing, and facility tours. Participants gain teamwork, productivity, and workplace experience in real-world settings.

PAEP also offers Career Exploration programs, providing opportunities for participants to explore different industries, strengthen professional skills, and identify career interests aligned with their strengths and goals.

Creating inclusive communities through employment

PAEP believes employment is more than a job—it is a pathway to independence, purpose, and belonging. Through partnerships with schools, families, employers, and community organizations, PAEP helps individuals with disabilities find meaningful work while supporting businesses in building diverse, inclusive workforces.

PAEP is proud to be accredited by CARF International (Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities), demonstrating a commitment to high-quality employment services and measurable impact.

Spotlight Guests: Kiersten Lira, Assistant Director, and Khushbu Dalvi, Director of Programs/Business Relations