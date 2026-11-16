Practice kindness with the Love and Kindness Project Foundation

The Love and Kindness Project Foundation is a grassroots movement spreading kindness from person to person around the world.

In late 2016, seeing a growing trend of unkindness in the world, founder Karyn Ross had an idea. That idea was to create small green buttons with red hearts on them and slips of paper with messages such as ‘Plant Kindness and Grow Love ’ and ‘Practice Kindness’. Karyn’s idea was to anonymously leave buttons and slips wherever she was – airport, grocery store, restaurants – for people to find! A small reminder that wherever we are, whoever we are, and whatever we believe in, as long as we treat each other kindly, the world will be a great place.

What does The Love and Kindness Project Foundation do?

The Love and Kindness Project Foundation creates and supports projects that encourage people to “Think Kindly, Speak Kindly and Act Kindly,” such as their 50 States of Kindness Project that invites people to share acts of kindness that they have done or experienced in their neighborhood. They also host and support pop-up kindness events at businesses and other community locations and offer free Kindness Activator Training. Their Kindness House Little Free Library is a community gathering place where families can gather and take and share free Kindness resources.

What does the Love and Kindness Project Foundation believe?

At The Love and Kindness Project Foundation, they believe that kindness is free, everyone, everywhere can practice kindness, and that every act of kindness, no matter how small, makes a huge positive difference.

Because of that, their focus is on “raising kindness” by helping people plan and do at least one act of kindness a day! Although kindness is for everyone, they focus particularly on adults because adults solve world problems and teach kids how to be kind!

To help with their mission of spreading kindness person-to-person with one small, deliberate act of kindness a day, you can use and share the everyday kindness ideas they post daily on social media. You can also download free kindness activities, order love and kindness buttons, stickers, and Kind Neighbor postcards, stop by the Kindness House Little Free Library, and ask for help to create your very own kindness project.

Spotlight Guest: Karyn Ross, Founder and President