Ride Assist Naperville gets senior citizens to their medical appointments safely

Ride Assist Naperville (RAN) is a nonprofit that provides safe, affordable, and dependable transportation for Naperville senior citizens to their medical appointments. RAN started in 2017 as a result of the work of dedicated members of the Naperville Senior Task Force. In 2024, RAN gave its 10,000th ride and continues to add new riders and volunteers all the time.

How does Ride Assist Naperville work?

A carefully screened and trained Ride Assist volunteer driver will pick up the senior (minimum age 60) at home, drive them to their medical appointment, wait with them, and drive them back home again. All volunteer drivers are insured and trained before giving a ride. They use their own vehicles to provide rides. Rides are available by appointment only, Monday through Saturday, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and must be made at least seven days in advance.

All rides are paid for with a voluntary donation of $15

Ride Assist Naperville asks for a voluntary $15 donation for each round-trip ride, with no extra cost for an extra passenger. No money is given to the driver, and no tipping is allowed. No rider is required to pay for their rides; it is a suggested donation only. RAN offers rides within the greater Naperville area and includes major hospitals.