Ride Assist Naperville offers rides for seniors

Ride Assist Naperville (RAN) is a nonprofit with the mission to improve the quality of life for Naperville seniors and their caregivers by providing safe, affordable, and dependable transportation to medical appointments. RAN was created due to the work of dedicated members of the Naperville Senior Task Force. Since RAN’s first ride in 2017, they have given over 7,800 rides to Naperville seniors.

How does Ride Assist Naperville get seniors to and from appointments?

A carefully screened and trained Ride Assist volunteer driver will pick up the senior from their home, drive them to their medical appointment, wait with them, and drive them back home again. All their insured drivers are volunteers who use their own vehicles to provide rides. Rides are available by appointment only, Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, and the request must be made a minimum of 7 days before each appointment.

How much does the ride service cost?

Rides covered include any medical appointment including dental, routine checkups, hearing, chemotherapy, radiation, physical therapy, cardiac rehab, and more. The boundary map is the greater Naperville area and includes rides to major hospitals as well as Hines VA Hospital for veterans. RAN asks a suggested donation per round-trip ride of $12, however no payment is required. Many seniors can’t afford to pay for rides and therefore we rely heavily on donations from the community to continue our service.

Spotlight welcomed Ride Assist Naperville guests, Ashley Abraham, Executive Director, and Lyn Smith, Program Assistant.