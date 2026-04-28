SamaraCare fosters emotional, relational, and spiritual well-being

Founded 55 years ago, SamaraCare is a non-profit mental health organization offering counseling, autism, and psychiatric services to diverse clients from varied financial backgrounds. They embrace a holistic approach that integrates physical, mental, and spiritual forms of well-being for optimum results. They believe the cost of mental health services should not be a barrier to accessing high-quality care when you need it. SamaraCare is one of the largest mental health providers in NE IL, serving six counties, and sees clients in offices in Naperville, Wheaton, Evanston, and Winnetka.

Services of SamaraCare

Whether you’re facing a specific concern or just want more out of life, there’s no better way to overcome life’s challenges than with support from professional help. SamaraCare provides in-person and online counseling (telehealth), psychiatric care, and autism services. All of their clients’ mental health needs can be addressed within one organization. They work with children, adolescents, adults, seniors, couples, families, first responders, LGBTQ+, trauma/sexual assault survivors, veterans, those on the autism spectrum, and anyone who asks for help.

Counseling: Through confidential and non-judgmental counseling, you can improve your coping skills and claim a more rewarding and satisfying life. Their specialty areas include stress, anxiety, depression, grief, marital and family conflict, life transitions, substance misuse, trauma recovery, and many other challenges. They are uniquely qualified to provide spiritual counseling and spiritual direction for those interested in this option.

Psychiatric Care: These services address mental health disorders including depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, and other psychiatric issues. Their psychiatrists are medical doctors who understand the psychological, physical, and social components of well-being, along with the links between them. They also have an experienced Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner who accepts a variety of insurance providers, including Medicare. Psychiatrists and the Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner may use medication management to help clients regain a level of functioning they were unable to achieve with counseling alone.

Autism: Autism Spectrum Disorder is a neurological and developmental disorder that affects how people interact with others, communicate, learn, and behave. SamaraCare has an expert team with extensive experience working with children and young adults with ASD. Services include psychiatric diagnosis and medical management, counseling, groups, training, and school consultations. They prioritize support for families including therapy for parents and siblings.

Reduced Cost Care: SamaraCare wants everyone to have affordable access to high-quality care regardless of their insurance status or financial circumstances. That’s why they created the Mental Health Access Program which provides reduced-cost care to the uninsured, under-insured, and those facing financial hardship. The discounted fees are determined using a sliding scale, based on household size and income. SamaraCare raises funds to provide over $500,000 annually in financial assistance to clients.

Community Educational Wellness Programming: To promote greater community understanding and reduce the stigma around mental health, SamaraCare offers both in-person and virtual customized mental health and wellness presentations and workshops. These programs give participants the chance to learn practical skills they can apply in their daily lives. The workshops are available to schools, service clubs, congregations, local organizations, and any interested groups. Each year, SamaraCare also hosts two Exploring Grief Groups—at no cost to attendees—facilitated by experienced therapists.

Spotlight Guest: Michael Bradburn, CEO & President