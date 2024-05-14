Shopping at Naperville ReStore to support DuPage Habitat for Humanity

Naperville ReStore helps support DuPage Habitat for Humanity, which has been around since 1995 and has provided over 100 families with affordable housing and another 100 families with needed home repairs to address health and safety issues. Habitat for Humanity works in more than 70 countries and has helped more than 59 million people improve their living conditions since 1976.

ReStore helps serve families in DuPage County in need of affordable housing

Habitat ReStores are independently owned reuse stores operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations. ReStores accept donations and sell a constantly changing inventory of diverse, high-quality merchandise to the public at a fraction of the retail price while diverting reusable household items and building materials from area landfills.

Habitat ReStores help to reduce, reuse, and recycle items that would potentially end up in landfills. All net profits are infused back into the affordable housing program to serve more families. Shopping at a Habitat ReStore isn’t like the shopping experience anywhere else. Part home improvement store, part home goods store, part resale store, each ReStore has a wide selection that changes often.

Everyone benefits because shoppers get fantastic new and gently used home improvement items below retail prices. People in the community and around the world benefit because purchases support Habitat for Humanity. In fiscal year 2023, ReStore was able to provide over $350,000 of additional funding to DuPage Habitat.

Naperville ReStore location to open soon

Previously near the Fox Valley Mall, a new ReStore location is set to open in late Summer 20204 to continue to provide funding for affordable housing. The new location will be at Fox River Commons at Route 59 and Ogden Avenue.