Naperville-area high schools in top 50 | Desert Doc | Pokémon Palooza

Naperville-area high schools among top 50 in state in U.S. News ranking

All five Naperville-area public high schools have been named among the top 50 in the state, according to a recent Best High Schools ranking by U.S. News & World Report. Two of the schools placed within the top 25.

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore moving to Fox River Commons

Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore retail outlet in Naperville is moving to a new location. It will relocate from its spot on the perimeter of Fox Valley Mall over to Fox River Commons, a shopping center just down the road at Route 59 and Ogden Avenue.

The move was necessitated due to redevelopment work at Fox Valley Mall, according to a press release by Continental Realty Corporation.

The shop is one of three of its type run by Habitat in Humanity in DuPage County. It takes in new and gently used furniture, appliances, and household items to then resell to raise money for the nonprofit’s mission to build affordable housing. The new location should be up and running by late summer or early fall of this year.

“Desert Doc”: Naperville Central alum Dr. Sudip Bose talks docuseries

Naperville Central High School alum Dr. Sudip Bose returned to his alma mater on Monday to discuss his Amazon Prime Video documentary series, “Desert Doc.”

The show follows the work Dr. Bose does as an Emergency Medicine Physician in Odessa, TX, and recalls some of his time as a combat physician with the U.S. Army in Iraq.

Area students pitch sustainability ideas at inaugural BLAST event in Naperville

Over 100 area high school students recently took part in the inaugural Building Leadership Around Sustainable Transformation, or BLAST, event at the DuPage Children’s Museum.

The program was launched to help highlight and support students working on solving environmental problems, culminating in a pitch night event.

Pokémon Palooza coming to 95th Street Library

Pokémon trainers of all ages are invited to head over to the 95th Street Library on Saturday, April 27, for Pokémon Palooza.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will feature a Pokémon family storytime, trading game card tutorial, Pokémon trivia challenges for both kids and adults, and a Pokémon Center with a number of activities, along with a chance to earn a special Pokémon Trainer certificate. Some events will require day-of registration, with a limited number of participants.

A full rundown of the day’s events and registration information is available on the Naperville Public Library’s website.