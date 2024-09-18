Spells and superstitions for season 13 at BrightSide Theatre

Step into a world where magic and mystery collide with BrightSide Theatre (BTS). From ancient incantations to modern-day superstitions and spine-tingling thrills to heartwarming romance, this spellbinding season promises to thrill and delight.

Season 13 kicks off with a performance of Bram Stoker’s Dracula. Adapted for the stage by Steven Dietz, fall under the spell of the immortal vampire. The show will run from October 18 through November 3. The rest of the season includes a secret show to be announced in November, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and Pippin. Tickets can be purchased per show, or through a season subscription.

BrightSide Theatre will also put on Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR., a show performed by kids, for kids. Based on the original Broadway production that ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, and the Academy Award-winning motion picture, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. is a fantastic adaptation of the story of transformation and tolerance. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR. features some of the most popular songs ever written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice.

BrightSide Theatre enlightens, educates, and entertains through comedies and inspirational stories from across the globe.

BrightSide Theatre is Naperville’s only professional non-profit theatre company performing in the heart of the downtown district on the campus of North Central College. BST provides unique opportunities for local, high-quality artistic experiences for community members of all ages. Presenting a unique blend of award-winners, premieres, modern works, and timeless classics, their productions are meant to inform the community and provide opportunities for reflection.

They strive to produce shows on an intimate scale that provide an escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life, inviting audiences to laugh and sing along while they spend time with their families. BST’s annual season includes three full-scale mainstage productions, a musical theatre concert series, and, since 2020, a free Summer in the Parks concert series.

In addition to the mainstage season, BST is committed to fostering the growth of young artists through our year-round BST Youth Project educational arts programs that support both academic and social development with a fall and spring musical, private vocal training, and summer camps.

Spotlight Guests: Julie Ann Kornak, Executive Director/ Founding Member and De Haddad, Director and Education Manager