Students helping students at The Merry Tutor Naperville

The Merry Tutor Naperville is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that offers free tutoring for K-12 students. This organization is entirely run by high school students who volunteer their time to help other students.

Get involved as a student tutor or tutee

The Merry Tutor Naperville is an excellent opportunity for high school students to get involved with their community while also gaining volunteer experience. Tutors have flexibility in how often they want to tutor and what subjects they are interested in teaching, whether math, language arts, science, or social studies.

To apply to be a tutor, interested students need a letter of recommendation from a teacher and a minimum GPA of 3.5.

For those looking for a tutor in the Naperville or Aurora area, The Merry Tutor operates as a walk-in service, so there are no appointments to schedule. Available in person and online, it allows for accessibility for all students.

Locations and hours for The Merry Tutor in Naperville

Alive Center and Zoom on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4-6 PM

Nichols Library and Zoom on Saturdays and Sundays from 1-3 PM

The Merry Tutor goes beyond tutoring

With such a dedicated and active community, The Merry Tutor hosts and participates in various community service and fundraising events such as book drives, writing Letters of Love, and supporting other local nonprofits.

An annual equity scholarship is available for senior high school students in the spring to those who identify and propose a solution to fix an inequity in the local community. Additionally, to highlight outstanding tutors, The Merry Tutor is eligible to hand out President’s Volunteer Service Awards (PVSA).