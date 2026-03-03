Teens take the lead at Alive Center

Alive Centers for Teens are one-of-a-kind, peer-to-peer, evidence-informed teen centers in Illinois that deeply impact teen participants by providing preventative mental health services. Through safe after-school and over-the-summer drop-in hours, Alive Center offers free youth programming designed to support mental well-being, empower teens, develop a sense of belonging, foster physical health, and inspire teens personally to learn, grow, and thrive.

When teens connect with their unique gifts and talents, they become empowered to find their passions and purpose. At the Alive Center, they believe that because of the ever-growing “noise” and competing sources of information, helping teens recognize their strengths is paramount to coping and thriving.

On any given day at Alive Center, one will find teen-led tutoring, mentoring, and clubs as well as life skill classes such as unstructured art and dance, nutrition and healthy cooking, stress management, open music venues, creative writing, and just plain fun! They are a place to belong and learn important life skills. We are about new experiences and expanding minds!

Student drop-ins, tutoring, and more at Alive Center Naperville

The Naperville location of the Alive Center offers complimentary after-school sessions, educational support, mentorship, workshops, summer activities, and programs tailored for teenagers. These activities span a range of subjects aimed at fostering physical and emotional well-being, as well as cultivating personal development and purpose. Topics covered include leadership, nutrition, stress management, creative expression through art, meditation, mindfulness practices, and more. Doors are open Monday to Friday to serve the needs of the local youth community.

The Alive Center requests $3,000 to provide preventative mental health services at the free Drop-in Centers in Naperville, Illinois. Using a Teen-Led, Teen-DrivenTM model, they empower youth ages 11–18 to become confident, resilient leaders. Alive offers after-school and summer programs, peer mentoring, and events where teens connect with peers and mentors in a safe, welcoming space.

Spotlight Guests: Amanda McMillen, Executive Director, and Todd Beamish, Alive Naperville Drop-In Manager