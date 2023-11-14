The Chorus of DuPage harmonizes in barbershop style

Founded in Naperville more than sixty years ago, the Chorus of DuPage is made up of 50 men from across the western suburbs. The group performs in the popular barbershop style – with high energy, dramatic 4-part harmonies without accompaniment. In barbershop, the melody of the song is carried by the lead singer, while the tenor harmonizes above the melody. The bass sings the lowest notes and the baritone fills in the missing notes below or above the melody to complete the chord.

The goals of the Chorus of DuPage

Fun – First and foremost, members should have fun singing barbershop. Fellowship – Perpetuate barbershop singing, encourage vocal harmony and good fellowship among members. Harmony – Encourage and promote the education of all members and the public in music appreciation of barbershop quartet and chorus singing. Quality – Put forth a musical product that members are proud of, while entertaining the communities where they live and sing.

The Chorus of DuPage can be found throughout the county

Ensembles of 25 men and quartets from the Chorus of DuPage perform over 50 times a year, for parades, veteran’s programs, churches and retirement communities. The whole chorus competes in statewide competitions, and a major Christmas show in December. COD also supplies quartets for the hugely popular “Singing Valentines” every February 14.

The Chorus of DuPage rehearsals are open for visitors and those who want to experience the fun and fellowship they enjoy. Rehearsals are held every Tuesday evening at 7 pm at either the VFW Hall in Naperville or Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, also in Naperville. Their events calendar will list locations for rehearsals and upcoming shows.