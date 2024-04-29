The importance of play at the DuPage Children’s Museum

Build, wonder, discover, think, play, and more – the possibilities are endless with DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM). The Museum understands that play is how children explore, process information, and generate new ideas, allowing them to make discoveries, share experiences, and see themselves and their world in new and exciting ways.

Through hands-on exhibits, programs, and special events, every experience is designed to help children develop a strong foundation of curiosity, creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. At DCM, children can take calculated risks and build confidence, too. These strengths help them grow to become resilient, innovative, life-long learners.

The connection between play and learning at the DuPage Children’s Museum

Parents and caregivers are stewards for learning, invested in their children’s education. Play is one activity the whole family can do together. DCM supports the important adults in children’s lives by providing space, resources, and opportunities to connect through playful learning experiences. By making learning fun, adults model experimentation and joyful discoveries that help to solidify a lifelong love for learning.

DCM continues to reach new audiences and change lives by expanding access to immersive exhibit experiences and community-based playful learning programs. Authentic partnerships embedded in communities statewide extend the Museum’s impact across cultural, financial, and educational boundaries. With more than 35 years of experience, DCM strives to ensure that all children thrive through access to extraordinary learning experiences.

DuPage Children’s Museum is an independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. The Museum relies on community support to help our youngest learners become the next generation’s artists, engineers, scientists, and problem-solvers.