The Naperville Chorus, sharing the gift of choral music since 1976

Founded in 1976, the Naperville Chorus is a dedicated organization committed to advancing choral music, fostering group singing, cultivating an appreciation for quality music, and presenting engaging choral programs.

Their mission is to share the gift of choral music with both the talented singers and the appreciative audiences in Naperville and the neighboring communities, reaching out to those who may face barriers in accessing conventional concert venues.

Engaging in community outreach

During the summer, a select group of Naperville Chorus members grace local assisted-living facilities with performances of classical Broadway melodies, enriching lives as part of their community outreach program. The accomplished conductor and music director, Reid Taylor, guides this musical journey with the invaluable assistance of assistant director Jon Warfel.

A unique partnership with North Central College

The Naperville Chorus enjoys a close-knit association with North Central College in Naperville, where they form an integral part of the Music Department’s curriculum. Their collaboration allows students to earn college credit by participating in the chorus. Over the years, the chorus has delivered stellar performances at North Central College’s Pfeiffer Hall. Since 2008, they’ve been honored to make the college’s Wentz Concert Hall and Fine Arts Center their preferred stage for performances and rehearsals, with deep gratitude for North Central’s sustained support.

Enchanting performances

The Naperville Chorus annually unveils two major concerts, one during the festive fall/winter holiday season and another in the vibrant spring. Their diverse repertoire encompasses Baroque masterpieces, including Bach’s Magnificat, Handel’s Messiah, and Vivaldi’s Gloria, as well as lighter classics like excerpts from Gilbert and Sullivan’s Trial by Jury and Pirates of Penzance, alongside selections from Strauss’s Die Fledermaus.

Don’t miss the upcoming performance on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 3:00 pm, where The Naperville Chorus will delight audiences with selections from Handel’s Messiah and holiday songs, accompanied by The Pete Ellman Band.

All concerts are performed at the beautiful and acoustically perfect Wentz Concert Hall on the campus of North Central College in Naperville, Il. Concert ticket prices for adults are $30; Student/Senior (age 65+) tickets are $25.*

Spotlight welcomed Elisabeth Case, President and Reid Taylor, Conductor and Director of Music.