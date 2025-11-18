The Naperville Garden Club fosters a love of gardening

The Naperville Garden Club promotes and fosters a love of gardening among amateur gardeners in the community, as well as learning opportunities, through guest lectures, hands-on learning activities, programs, and field trips.

The club provides scholarships to students in districts 203 and 204 whose college studies will be concentrated in conservation or environmental sciences. The main goal of the Garden Club is to create and foster a love of gardening among members and the community at large. They seek to create a more sustainable environment.

The Naperville Garden Club also strives to enhance the environment by donating trees and plants to community buildings and properties within the community. The Naperville Garden Club is rooted in the community and celebrates the power of coming together to grow something beautiful in both the community and friendships within the club. Members share a commitment to gardening, floral design, conservation, and civic and environmental responsibility.

Growing gardeners of all levels

Founded to foster a love of gardening, the Naperville Garden Club focuses on welcoming amateur gardeners who want to learn, explore, and grow their skills. No need to be a master gardener to join!

The club typically meets monthly at Grace United Methodist Church, taking breaks in January and during the peak summer gardening season.

Members enjoy a range of workshops and presentations—from creating floral arrangements to learning from local Master Gardeners and outside experts. Some programs even allow members to take home professionally designed arrangements, much to everyone’s delight.

Cup of Cheer is a Naperville tradition

One of the club’s signature events is Cup of Cheer, held every December. This holiday outing includes:

Tours of four beautifully decorated homes

A holiday market featuring handcrafted seasonal items

Tea and cookies—all baked by club members

A collectible China teacup, with many attendees amassing collections over decades

The event is hosted at the VFW, and it remains one of Naperville’s most popular ways to kick off the holiday season. This year’s event will take place December 4–5.

Spotlight Guests: Karen Roth, President, and Janet Carlson, Membership