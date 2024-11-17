The Naperville Garden Club has been decking the halls for 95 years

The Naperville Garden Club has been an active, supportive group in the Naperville area since 1929. Its mission is to stimulate the passion and knowledge of gardening; to encourage civic interest; and to provide scholarships to local students pursuing degrees that reflect the interests of the Club, such as Biology, Conservation, Environmental Studies, Horticulture, Landscape Architecture, and Wildlife Management. The Club also strives to enhance the environment by donating trees, plants, and service to the community.

The Naperville Garden Club invites the public to attend meetings that feature an educational program as well as time to get to know the members. New members are welcome to join at any time.

When the Naperville Garden Club celebrated its 95th anniversary in May, it was delighted that Mayor Scott Wehrli and some of the scholarship recipients were able to celebrate with them. The Naperville Garden Club is proud of its history in Naperville and committed to its future success.

Annual Cup of Cheer Home Tour, Holiday Market, and Tea raises money for the Naperville Garden Club

Projects of the Naperville Garden Club are funded by the Club’s major fundraiser, the Cup of Cheer Home Tour, Holiday Market, and Tea. This year the event will be held Thursday, December 5, and Friday, December 6 from 9-4. Four homes are featured including two that are next door to each other. One home may be the largest in Naperville at 14,000 square feet! Homes can be toured in any order, at your own pace.

The Holiday Market, held at the Judd Kendall VFW at 908 W. Jackson Street is where ticket holders will pick up their teacup and saucer or mug. The shopping will amaze you as members have been working all year making holiday-themed items for your home, hostess gifts, and stocking stuffers. In addition, there are curated items that you might not find elsewhere.

Each ticket holder will receive a raffle ticket for the door prize. This year it is a Santa-themed gift basket. Raffle tickets may also be purchased for the other raffle items. You do not need to be present to win. The drawings are at the end of the event.

At the Tea, also at the VFW, you will enjoy tea or coffee and cookies that are home-baked by the members.

Tickets are $60 for Thursday when we promise no waiting in line at the homes and first look at the Holiday Market. Thursday tickets sold out last year. Tickets are $40 for Friday. Tickets can be purchased on the website or in person at Baird & Warner Realtors (836 W. 75th St.), John Greene Realtors (SW corner of Rt. 59 & Montgomery Rd.) and The Growing Place in Naperville (25w471 Plank Rd.). This event has been a part of Naperville’s holiday celebration for over 60 years! Please join in!

Spotlight Guests: Marilyn Krueger, Scholarship Chair & Janet Carlson, Membership Chair