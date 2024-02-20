The Naperville-Lisle Triad empowers older adults to become involved in the community

The Naperville-Lisle Triad works to enhance the quality of life of all senior citizens in Naperville Township and Lisle Township. The Triad empowers senior citizens to become more involved in community programs, including crime prevention programs, educational seminars, and implementing means to make the community a safer place for senior citizens.

Law enforcement, seniors, and senior service providers comprise the Naperville-Lisle Triad

“Any senior can come and be involved,” says board president Jennifer Brasfield. “In fact, we encourage seniors to come to our monthly meetings.” Those meetings are held on the first Wednesday of each month, and seniors are encouraged to share ideas on programs they would like to participate. Program topics include health and safety, housing, medicare, and creating connections and friendships.

Senior Housing Options Expo and other events in Naperville

The upcoming Senior Housing Options Expo or SHOE event on April 11 and 12 at Grace Pointe Church in Naperville offers information on housing options for seniors and their families. “Maybe your parents are aging, and you’re looking for those next steps,” Says board vice president Julie Smith. “But what are the next steps? Because the system is very confusing. So hopefully, we can provide some education.”

Other upcoming programs include a car care clinic, where seniors can get their vehicles checked out, and the Healthy Wealthy & Wise Senior Conference. Topics for the conference vary from year to year and can include things like diabetes care or mental health issues.