The Naperville Winds: Elevating wind band music to new heights!

The Naperville Winds is a professional wind band dedicated to delivering captivating performances of the most cherished works from the wind band repertory. Comprised of 85 talented instrumentalists from the Naperville area, the ensemble is poised to enchant audiences with their musical prowess and artistry as they prepare for their third season. The Naperville Winds prides itself on maintaining the highest standards of musical excellence. Their passion for wind band music and commitment to their craft shines through in each and every performance.

Where do The Naperville Winds perform?

Located at the heart of Naperville, Illinois, North Central College’s renowned Wentz Concert Hall serves as the perfect backdrop for their concerts. This world-class venue provides an acoustically magnificent space. The band is honored to call the beautiful campus home.

Bringing wind band music to the masses

Throughout the third season, The Naperville Winds will delight audiences with a series of three to four concerts, showcasing a diverse range of musical styles and genres. From beloved classics to contemporary masterpieces, their carefully curated programs are designed to captivate and inspire music lovers of all ages. 2023/2024 performance and ticket information can be found on their website.

In addition to their live performances, The Naperville Winds records a full-length album annually. This allows them to extend their musical reach beyond the concert hall, bringing their performances to a wider audience. Check out their website for more information and updates on their recording projects.

Open invitation from The Naperville Winds

As they embark on their third season, they remain committed to fostering a community of music enthusiasts who appreciate the unique power of wind band music. They aim to create unforgettable experiences for their audiences, leaving them with a lasting appreciation for the artistry and virtuosity of their musicians.

Whether you are a lifelong lover of wind band music or are curious to explore this vibrant genre, they invite you to join them on this extraordinary musical journey.

Visit their website to stay up-to-date with the latest news, concert schedules, and recordings.

Spotlight welcomed Sean, Kelley, Music Director of The Naperville Winds.