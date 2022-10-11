The Naperville Winds Second Season Shines

The Naperville Winds comprises talented musicians from across Chicagoland and beyond. It is the ensemble’s mission to promote, through programming, recording, and commissioning, the very best wind band repertoire from a diverse array of styles, time periods, and composers. As they continue into their second year, they have announced their second season repertoire and renewed their pledge to include players of the standard wind band instruments, including Piccolo, Flute, Clarinet in E flat, Clarinet in B flat, Bass Clarinet, Contrabass Clarinet, Oboe, English Horn, Bassoon, Contrabassoon, Horn, Trumpet in B flat, Trombone, Euphonium, Tuba, Percussion, Piano, Organ, Double Bass, and Harp.
The Ensemble
Comprising 95 members 18 years of age and older rehearses each Thursday from late August to late April, 6:00 to 9:00 pm in the North Central College Fine Arts Center/Wentz Concert Hall (171 East Chicago Avenue Naperville, Illinois. 60540). The ensemble performs four concerts per season, produces an album, annually, and serves as the featured ensemble at major events in the area.
Second Season Highlights
As part of their second season, they are preparing to perform the following performances at Wentz Concert Hall:
With Special Guest Ensembles, The Providence Catholic High School Wind Ensemble, Mr. Kyle Baltzer, conductor & The Homewood Flossmoor Concert Band, Ms. Sarah Whitlock, conductor
The Naperville Winds Repertoire:
Sensemaya- Revueltas
Danzon No. 2- Marquez
Circuits- McTee
The Promise of Living- Copland/Singleton
Schadenfreude (World Premiere Performance)- Kelley
Evolution: Wind Band in the 20th Century
Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 7:30 pm
With Special Guest Ensemble, The Dwight D. Eisenhower High School Wind Ensemble, Mr. Justin Antos, conductor
The Naperville Winds Repertoire:
Second Suite in F- Holst
Second Prelude- Gershwin
Rocky Point Holiday- Nelson
Caccia and Chorale- Williams
Extreme Makeover- De Meij
Distant Lands
Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 7:30 pm
With Special Guest Ensembles, The Dundee-Crown High School Concert Band, Mr. William Brocker and Mr. Miles Bohlman, conductors, and The Chicago Brass Band, Dr. Mark Taylor, conductor.
The Naperville Winds Repertoire:
Aegean Festival Overture- Makris
Fascinating Ribbons- Tower
Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral- Wagner
A Child’s Garden of Dreams- Maslanka
Check out the Naperville Winds to learn more about the band and its future performances.
Spotlight Guests
Sean Kelley, Music Director, Conductor
