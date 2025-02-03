Turning Pointe Autism Foundation provides best practice autism programs

Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is dedicated to empowering individuals with autism and their families through education, employment, and community integration. Founded with a commitment to addressing the unique challenges of autism, the foundation combines innovation, compassion, and expertise to create transformative opportunities.

Through its Day School programs, dynamic Employment Training initiatives, and ongoing support, Turning Pointe nurtures individual strengths and fosters independence. With partnerships like Walgreens and its Made to Inspire Enterprises, the foundation prepares participants for meaningful careers and social engagement.

The Employment Training Program at Turning Pointe Autism Foundation

The Employment Training Program is an opportunity for individuals with autism spectrum disorder, social and communication challenges, and other learning differences to grow their employability.

Jimmy, a student of the program, started at Walgreens 10 years ago.

“We’re obviously so proud of Jimmy. And 10 years, right, in the job market now 10 years is an incredible accomplishment,” said Carrie Provenzale, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation Executive Director. “He showed such grit and perseverance. And Jimmy was one of our first students to come through our employment training program. So to us, 10 years was a little bit like, we’re starting to grow up here. And we’ve learned so much.”

Since its inception, Turning Pointe has grown from serving just three students to becoming a recognized leader in autism care. Its programs have provided hope, skills, and community for countless individuals and families, paving the way for a more inclusive and supportive future.

“There does still exist a lot of confusion around autism,” says Provenzale. “The more your viewers are willing to be brave enough to look us up and do their due diligence – both for identifying whether someone they love might actually be living with autism and perhaps needing services, or to interact with our organization around employment for our adults with autism.”

Spotlight Guest: Carrie Provenzale, Executive Director, Turning Pointe Autism Foundation