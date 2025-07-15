WDSRA believes everyone deserves access to joyful recreation

The Western DuPage Special Recreation Association is a community-based organization dedicated to enriching the lives of children, teens, and adults with special needs through social and recreational programs.

Designed to mirror traditional park district offerings, WDSRA programs span a wide range of interests, including competitive and recreational sports, Special Olympics, adaptive athletics, music, dance, art, theater, social clubs, camps, trips, special events, and adult day programs.

Creative, inclusive, and innovative programming with WDSRA

WDSRA is known for its creative, inclusive, and innovative programming that not only provides fun and meaningful experiences but also fosters friendships and lasting social connections.

In addition to its core programs, WDSRA offers Inclusion Services for individuals with disabilities who register for programs through any of its member park districts, ensuring that everyone, regardless of ability, can fully participate in community activities. Support is tailored to each participant’s needs and may include adaptive materials or one-on-one assistance. Best of all, these services are provided at no additional cost to families. Families simply notify their park district at the time of registration.

Whether it’s playing floor hockey, bowling at local venues, or watching movies with friends, WDSRA programs are rooted in the communities where participants live, promoting a true sense of belonging and connection.

Connecting athletes with the Special Olympics

WDSRA also plays a vital role in connecting athletes with Special Olympics opportunities. While the Special Olympics provides the global framework—such as state, national, and World Games—WDSRA delivers the hands-on, weekly training and coaching that prepares athletes to compete.

Offering four seasons of team and individual sports, WDSRA supports over a dozen Special Olympics sports and hundreds of athletes year-round. Through regular practices and local competitions, athletes build skills, gain confidence, and form meaningful friendships. Special Olympics gives them the chance to showcase their abilities beyond their local teams and compete at higher levels.

Through sports, WDSRA fosters teamwork, inclusion, and lifelong connections, making it a rewarding and transformative experience for athletes and the entire community.

A culture of acceptance and belonging

Beyond individual enrichment, WDSRA contributes significantly to the overall health and wellness of the community. By championing inclusion, connection, and access to recreation, the organization helps build stronger, more compassionate, and resilient communities. Its programs not only support personal growth for participants but also promote a culture of acceptance and belonging that reaches far beyond program walls.

At its core, WDSRA believes that everyone deserves access to meaningful, joyful recreational experiences—and works every day to make that vision a reality.

Spotlight Guests: Ryan Fleck, Athletics Supervisor, and Andrea Cook, WDSRA Participant and Special Olympics Athlete