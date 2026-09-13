West Suburban Community Pantry helps neighbors thrive

West Suburban Community Pantry provides nourishing food and access to support services for individuals and families throughout DuPage and Will counties. Located in Woodridge, Illinois, the Pantry offers an in-person market, online ordering, and senior home delivery, creating multiple ways for people in the community to access the food and resources they need.

Neighbors can choose from a variety of foods when shopping at the Pantry, including fresh produce, dairy, proteins, baked goods, and non-perishable groceries. This allows them to select foods that work best for their household, dietary needs, and cultural preferences. WSCP welcomes every neighbor with dignity and respect, and works to create an environment where people feel comfortable accessing support.

WSCP is more than food

The Pantry’s work extends beyond food. Through Support Services, neighbors can connect with financial assistance, community resources, and free workshops for adults and children. WSCP also helps connect individuals with resources such as SNAP, housing assistance, employment support, health care, and other programs that can help create greater stability.

Food insecurity affects communities throughout DuPage and Will counties, including families with children, seniors, and working adults. In Fiscal Year 2026, WSCP served over 17,000 unique neighbors and distributed 3.7 million pounds of groceries, equivalent to approximately 3.1 million meals. One-third of the neighbors served were children.

Meeting this need is a community effort. WSCP works with volunteers, donors, local businesses, community organizations, and partner pantries to make food and resources more accessible throughout the region. In FY2026, more than 3,000 volunteers contributed over 53,000 hours of service, and WSCP shared more than 1 million pounds of food with partner pantries.

Community members can help make this work possible by volunteering, hosting a food drive, donating, partnering with the Pantry, or raising awareness.

Spotlight Guest: Maeven Sipes, CEO