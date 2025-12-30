Why NCTV17 matters to the Naperville community

Naperville Community Television plays a vital role in informing, connecting, and reflecting the community it serves. From city council and school board decisions to high school sports, local businesses, and community milestones, NCTV17 is often the first place residents turn to understand what’s happening around town. That kind of hyperlocal coverage doesn’t just inform, it builds civic awareness and community pride.

Free access to local information matters

At the heart of NCTV17’s mission is accessibility. All of the station’s content is available without a paywall, ensuring everyone in the community has equal access to reliable, local information.

“Everybody has a right to unbiased journalism,” said NCTV17 Board President Neveen Michael. “In order to become an informed community member, you have to have access to what is happening around town without bias.”

Michael describes NCTV17 as “Naperville’s Town Square,” a place where residents can come together around shared information. As one of the largest economic municipalities in Illinois, she notes that what happens in Naperville matters, and having a trusted local outlet ensures those stories are told accurately and responsibly.

A nonprofit newsroom, rooted in the community

Since 1987, NCTV17 has served Naperville as a nonprofit, community-supported media organization. Its focus is simple but essential: deliver accurate, ethical, and relevant local journalism that reflects the people and perspectives of the community.

The station’s work is guided by core values:

Integrity: Upholding high ethical standards and respect for diverse voices



Community-centered coverage: Focusing on the people, places, and issues that define Naperville



Journalistic ethics: Providing accurate, unbiased, and transparent reporting in a timely way



Accessibility: Offering free access to local information for all



Innovation: Adapting how stories are shared to meet the community’s changing needs



Community support makes it possible

Producing trusted local journalism takes time, skill, and commitment, and it relies on community support.

“Without community support and community funding, we can’t do what we do,” Michael said. “And that is amplifying our voices and giving everybody an opportunity to know what’s really happening in Naperville.”

NCTV17 exists because the community believes local stories, open access, and trustworthy information matter, and chooses to support them. Support from sponsors like IntentGen Financial Partners, which underwrites Spotlight Nonprofit, helps NCTV17 highlight and support fellow nonprofits providing essential services throughout the community

Spotlight Guest: Neveen Michael, NCTV17 Board President