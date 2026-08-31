Xilin Association serves the community with care and compassion

Xilin Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in Naperville, Illinois, in 1989. Xilin means “Forest of Hope in Mandarin. It started out as the first Chinese school in the US, which taught kids how to read and write in Simplified Chinese.

The largest Asian American community center in Illinois

In the early 2000s, Xilin Association started to provide comprehensive social services for underserved seniors and families. Their mission is to serve the underserved seniors and their families by providing diverse and comprehensive social services. They empower seniors, youth, and new immigrants by breaking the language and culture barriers.

In January of 2026, the organization moved to a larger facility in Lisle, Illinois.

“At the center, we offer free breakfast, free lunch, healthy snacks, and all kinds of physical activities like chair yoga, ping pong, mahjong. rt craft group, dance, group singing. So really the goal is to create and maintain a gracious space to keep the seniors’ physical and mental health active and healthy,” said Director of Community Engagement Sophia Luo.

Xilin Association serves 5 counties and has 8 locations across Illinois

Signature social services include: senior day care, in-home service, community health (including individual counseling, mental health screenings, and mental health referrals), seniors’ congregate meals, a welcome center for new immigrants, youth education, performing arts, and supportive housing. Throughout the years, their community health department has reached out and benefited numerous individuals and families.

Spotlight Guest: Sophia Luo, Director of Community Engagement