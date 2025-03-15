High winds didn’t stop the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day parade

On Saturday, March 15, the West Suburban Irish hosted the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade. Participants and spectators powered through the breezy weather, with wind speeds averaging 20 miles per hour, and wind gusts over 35 miles per hour.

The parade kicked off at the corner of Mill and Ogden at Naperville North High school, headed south on Mill Street, turned left onto Jefferson Avenue, paraded through downtown to Main Street, turning right onto Porter, and ended at Naperville Central High School.

Remembering Kevin Dolan

The beginning of the parade honored Kevin Dolan, a longtime member of the West Suburban Irish. He started the first St. Patrick’s Day parade in Naperville in 1993.

“Kevin Dolan, founder of the West Suburban Irish and the Naperville St. Patrick’s Day parade, passed away last month. And our thoughts and prayers are with the Dolan family,” said parade announcer and West Suburban Irish member Mike Reilly. “As we honor Kevin’s memory, we will be introducing the Kevin Dolan Founders Award and trophy, which will be presented for the first time here today to the parade entry that best reflects Irish pride, community spirit and the joy of St. Patrick’s Day.”

New traditions and making history at the Naperville parade

For the first time in St. Patrick’s Day parade history, an organization rather than an individual served as parade grand marshal – Loaves and Fishes Community Services.

This year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade was also the largest in West Suburban Irish history, with more than 100 entries.

About the West Suburban Irish

The West Suburban Irish are a nonprofit organization with members from across the Western Suburbs. WSI’s slogan is “Friendship, Fun, and Service” which they foster through their celebration of Irish heritage. Each year, WSI holds two main events: the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Naperville’s Irish Fest in September. In addition to these, WSI also has Quiz Nights and Irish Sessions held at Quigley’s Irish Pub, where everyone is welcomed to partake in trivia or enjoy traditional Irish music.