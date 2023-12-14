Naperville Chorus’ Holiday Harmonies with Pete Ellman Big Band

On Sunday, December 10th at 3:00 pm, the Naperville Chorus presented their annual holiday concert in collaboration with the Pete Ellman Big Band at Wentz Concert Hall in Naperville. The show featured the Naperville Festival Orchestra, followed by crowd favorite jazzy tunes from the Pete Ellman Big Band, and concluded by bringing the band and chorus together for a few festive songs. Following the direction of Reid Taylor, the chorus’s conductor, the concert showcased the immense talent of the performers in various different styles of music. Covering harmonies from Handel to Jazz, it included a wide array of crowd-favorites which filled Wentz Concert Hall with holiday spirit.

From Handel to Jazz

The Naperville Chorus and Naperville Festival Orchestra

Choruses from the Messiah by Handel

And the Glory

And He Shall Purify

O Thou That Tellest, featuring soloist Mallory Harding

For Unto Us a Child is Born

Glory to God

His Yoke is Easy

Hallelujah

The Pete Ellman Big Band

The Twelve Grooves of Christmas Daniel Moore

Jingle Bells Jim Martin

We Wish You a Merry Christmas Tom Kubis

The Naperville Chorus with Pete Ellman Big Band

Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Edward Pola and George Wyle

We Need a Little Christmas by Jerry Herman

Mack the Halls by Kurt Weil

My Favorite Things by Richard Rogers

I’ll be Home for Christmas by Ganon-Kent-Ram

Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree by Johnny Marks

Silver Bells by Jay Livingston and Ray Evans

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear by Richard Storrs Willis

The Naperville Chorus welcomes all singers

The Naperville Chorus has been proudly performing in the community since 1976, with a mission “to bring the joy of choral music to singers and audiences in Naperville and the surrounding communities, including audiences who cannot access traditional concert venues.” The Chorus presents two shows per year, one in the winter and one in the spring. The group welcomes singers regardless of experience or background, and prides itself on community outreach and service to the community through performance, often singing at various retirement communities during the summer months.

The group is led by accomplished conductor and music director Reid Taylor and assistant director Jon Warfel. The chorus has a unique partnership with North Central College, wherein students can receive academic credit for participating in the chorus, and they hold many shows at the acoustically stunning Wentz Concert Hall on campus.

The Pete Ellman Big Band jazzes things up

The Pete Ellman Big Band (PEBB) has become a staple for many in the community, performing at “The Venue” in Aurora. PEBB was founded in 2009 by Pete Ellman following his retirement from the Illinois Air National Guard, and they continue to nurture the next generation of jazz musicians by encouraging budding artists from local schools to perform with them at their venue. They are a nonprofit that bridges the gap between students and professional musicians, offering experiences invaluable to audiences and those looking to expand their musical repertoire.

