KidsMatter celebrates 25 years of empowering youth

For 25 years, KidsMatter has been dedicated to helping young people thrive by connecting them with opportunities, resources, and caring adults throughout the community. As the organization celebrates this milestone anniversary, it is reflecting on its impact while looking ahead to new initiatives that continue to support local youth and families.

Responding to the community’s needs

One of KidsMatter’s greatest strengths is its ability to listen to the community and respond quickly to emerging needs.

This summer, the organization welcomed nine interns, giving young people a meaningful voice in shaping programs and initiatives. Their perspectives have helped KidsMatter strengthen its work while preparing the next generation of community leaders.

KidsMatter is also serving as the community liaison for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library in DuPage County. Through the program, children from birth to age five can receive a free, age-appropriate book each month, helping foster a lifelong love of reading and early literacy.

Investing in youth success

KidsMatter was originally founded after community leaders recognized the need to proactively address issues affecting young people, including substance abuse and mental health challenges. Today, the organization continues to build on that foundation by promoting positive youth development and expanding opportunities for students.

Each fall, the organization hosts a volunteer fair in partnership with the Naperville Park District, bringing together dozens of nonprofit organizations and hundreds of families to connect with volunteer opportunities and community resources.

One of KidsMatter’s newest initiatives is its Teen Philanthropy Initiative, now entering its third year in partnership with North Central College.

High school juniors participate in a unique grantmaking experience, awarding $10,000 in grants to local nonprofits serving youth. Seniors raise the funds that make those grants possible while gaining valuable leadership, fundraising, and nonprofit management experience.

Students also earn college credit through North Central College and receive guidance from dedicated community mentors throughout the program.

In addition, KidsMatter supports youth participation on City of Naperville boards and commissions, giving high school students a voice in local government and civic leadership. Among the first youth participants in the program was Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, demonstrating how early leadership opportunities can inspire lifelong civic engagement.

The organization also partners with the Mayor’s Office to support the Mayor’s Chief of Staff Internship Program, providing additional leadership experiences for local students.

Spotlight Guests: Nina Menis, CEO & Executive Director, and Sherilyn Hebel, Director of Programs