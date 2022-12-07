Youth Service Awards Honor Student Volunteers

On November 30th 2022, KidsMatter, joined by mayor Steve Chirico, recognized 17 outstanding student volunteers in the Naperville area with the Youth Service Awards. The awards took place in Naperville city council chambers, and began with a performance by Bella Cantore from the Young Naperville Singers. Councilmembers Patricia Gustin, Paul Leong, Patrick Kelly, Paul Hinterlong, and Benjamin White introduced each honoree, while a member from their organization joined them onstage to present them with their award.

2022 Youth Service Award Student Honorees

Kayla McNab – 360 Youth Services

Diego Jimenez – 360 Youth Services

Laney Kang – DuPage Children’s Museum

Joy Hufford – DuPage Pads

Amelia Hebel – Feed My Starving Children

Himani (Raeya) Shah – Indian Community Outreach

Rebeca Arambula – KidsMatter

Isabelle Afshari – KidsMatter

Lily Krumins – Little Friends

Brianna Trinko – Naper Settlement

Kendall Waits – Naperville Area Humane Society

Riley Leu – Naperville Environment & Sustainability Task Force (NEST)

Dev Bodalia – Naperville Park District

Ryan Lee – Naperville Public Library

Ella Smith – Nathaniel’s Hope Buddy Break – Good Shepherd Church

Joel Setya – STEM & buds

Ashwin Balaraman – The Morton Arboretum

About the Youth Service Awards

Since 1993, the City of Naperville has presented the Youth Service Awards to recognize and honor outstanding volunteer efforts by local Naperville area students and to encourage all youth to get involved in community service. KidsMatter joined the city in championing this wonderful event beginning in 2005. Founded in 2001, KidsMatter is an organization that serves 45,000 young people in our community in their mission to build resilient kids who say “No” to destructive choices and “Yes” to their endless possibilities. KidsMatter offers many programs that encourage personal and professional growth for the youth of our community. Their next event will be a job fair in partnership with the Naperville Park District this January.