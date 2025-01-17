Luke Lehnen signs with the Arlington Renegades of the UFL

Just over a week after winning Stagg Bowl 51 with the North Central College Cardinals in Houston, quarterback Luke Lehnen is heading back to Texas. Lehnen was signed by the Arlington Renegades of the United Football League.

A chance for Lehnen to play as a professional

A two-time Gagliardi Trophy winner, Lehnen will have the opportunity to play professionally with the Renegades of the UFL, the premiere American spring football league formed by the merger of the XFL and the USFL. The Renegades hope that the North Central signal caller can bring his athleticism, accuracy and winning pedigree to their roster.

“We are excited to bring in a player like Luke and provide him an opportunity to showcase his skills,” said Arlington Renegades General Manager Rick Mueller. “The talent he brings will capitalize on the experienced roster we have. We look forward to working with him this upcoming season.”

The UFL season kicks off in March, with Lehnen and the Renegades hosting the San Antonio Brahmas on March 29th in week one. Over 20 players from the 2024 UFL spring season found their way onto NFL active rosters this year.

The latest Cardinal to compete at the next level

After setting numerous North Central and NCAA records over his decorated four year career in Naperville, Lehnen becomes the latest Cardinal to get a chance at the next level. Broc Rutter was invited to camp with the San Francisco 49ers in 2020, before spending time in the CFL.

Former NCC wide receiver D’Angelo Hardy signed a rookie camp invite with the Baltimore Ravens last spring.