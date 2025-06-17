Naperville Sports Weekly Award Show 2025 Male Athlete of the Year

The boys delivered across the board with five outstanding nominees for the Naperville Sports Weekly Season 18 Male Athlete of the Year Award! This award is sponsored by Fair Oaks Ford.

Jacob Bell – Naperville North football

Our first nominee for Male Athlete of the Year comes from the gridiron with Naperville North quarterback Jacob Bell. Bell started for the Huskies for two seasons, but it was his senior year that saw him explode into one of the top talents in the state. Connecting with the dynamic trio of Broc Pettaway, Quinn Moris, and Chico Thomas, Bell passed for 3,223 yards and 44 touchdowns, helping the Huskies to a 7-2 regular season record and another trip to the 8A playoffs. Despite a first-round loss to Maine South, Bell passed for 508 yards and five total touchdowns in the game. As a first-team All-State selection in class 8A, Bell’s football career is just getting started, as he will take his talents to Indiana University.

Tyreek Coleman – Waubonsie Valley basketball

We go to the hardwood for our next nominee with Tyreek Coleman from Waubonsie Valley. Coleman started for the Warriors for three years but raised his game to an even higher level in his senior campaign. As a first team All-State selection, he averaged 20.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals, helping the Warriors to back-to-back DVC and regional championships, and won the DVC Player of the Year award for a second straight season. Teaming up with high-flying forward Moses Wilson and fellow guard Josh Tinney, the Warriors racked up a school record 31 wins before the memorable season came to an end in the sectional semifinal against eventual state champion Benet Academy. Coleman will continue playing basketball at Illinois State University next season.

Mason Hofmann – Naperville North swimming & water polo

Mason Hofmann has been a force to be reckoned with for Naperville North boys swimming and water polo in all four of his varsity seasons. After breaking the DVC record earlier in the year, Hofmann won the sectional championship in the 100 breaststroke before placing in the top ten for the 100 breast and 400-yard freestyle relay at the IHSA state meet. However, water polo is the sport where Hofmann took his performance in the pool to the next level. After a fourth straight All-State performance as a senior, he tallied a team high 171 goals and 91 assists, helping the Huskies to the DVC and sectional titles. The crowning achievement for Hofmann and his Huskie teams came from winning the first-ever State Championship for Naperville North boys water polo in a 7-6 thriller over New Trier. A standout in the classroom as well, Hofmann will jump in for the Johns Hopkins water polo team next season.

Owen Roberts – Waubonsie Valley football and baseball

Up next is another two-sport athlete, Owen Roberts from Waubonsie Valley. Roberts competed for the Warriors football and baseball teams, where he made his presence felt in his senior year. Roberts played on both sides of the ball, hauling in two touchdowns for the offense. As an All-DVC defensive back, he up 66 tackles on defense, two fumble recoveries, and three interceptions, leading the green and gold to its first playoff birth since 2018. A dual threat on the baseball diamond as well, Roberts dazzled on the mound with a minuscule 0.49 ERA, striking out 96 batters, while going 8-2. Roberts also batted .367 at the plate with 44 hits. In the postseason, Roberts threw a pair of complete games and hit a home run to help the Warriors win a second straight regional title and the first sectional championship since 2005. The Warriors’ playoff run came to an end in the supersectional against Normal Community. Still, Roberts will throw the heat collegiately by taking the mound for the Indiana State Sycamores next spring.

Jonah Frank – Neuqua Valley lacrosse

Last but not least is boys lacrosse senior standout Jonah Frank from Neuqua Valley. Frank led all Wildcats in scoring with 96 goals and over 50 assists, resulting in another DVC and sectional title for the blue and gold. In the sectional championship victory over Andrew, Frank set the program record for goals in a single game with 12. Frank and the Cats won a second straight Supersectional title in a hard-fought victory over Lyons Township. Neuqua Valley finished the season at 16-8 and brought home a second consecutive fourth-place state trophy. Frank’s high-scoring Neuqua Valley career may be over, but not his lacrosse career overall, because he will continue playing the game next season at Denison University.

Owen Roberts repeats as Male Athlete of the Year

For a second straight year, Owen Roberts earns our Male Athlete of the Year award! In a memorable final season at Waubonsie, Roberts was All-DVC in both football and baseball!