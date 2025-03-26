Naperville native Nicky Lopez signs big league deal with the Los Angeles Angels

After spending the majority of spring training with his hometown Chicago Cubs, veteran infielder Nicky Lopez signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels for $850,000.

After spending the 2024 season with the Chicago White Sox, the Naperville native signed a minor league deal with the Cubs in early February. A two-time gold glove finalist, Lopez was granted his release once he was informed he would not make the Opening Day roster when the Cubs traveled to Japan to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Lopez earns a spot in Los Angeles thanks to a strong spring and defensive versatility

Despite not making the roster, Lopez did had a strong spring showing with the Cubs hitting .450/.542/.550 in 30 plate appearances. At the plate with the White Sox last season, Lopez hit .241 with one home run, 12 doubles, and 21 RBI in 445 plate appearances.

Lopez is an elite defensive player at second base, shortstop and third base, but he has even played games at first base and in the outfield.

“He can play all over the field,” Angels general manager Perry Minasian said of Lopez. “He came in and he brought gloves for every position outside of catcher. We said, ‘We gotta get you a catcher’s mitt.”

Lopez joins fellow former White Sox Tim Anderson and Yoan Moncada as infielders on the Angels Opening Day roster, along with Kevin Newman, Kyren Paris, utility man Luis Rengifo and the injured Zach Neto.

Wayne Randazzo is another Naperville connection with the Angels

The television play-by play announcer for the Los Angeles Angels is Wayne Randazzo, a 2007 North Central College graduate. Randazzo joined the Angels booth prior to the 2023 season.

Entering his seventh MLB season, Nicky Lopez and the Angels will open the 2025 season on March 27th in Chicago against the White Sox with the first pitch scheduled for 3:10 p.m.